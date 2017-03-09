Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

A traditional timber house by Bernardo Bader nestles in a forest landscape

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Gustav Willeit
Tags Austria, Bernardo Bader, Cladding, Façade, House, Nature, Timber, Traditional

Share this article:

    LATERNS – Who wouldn’t want to look out of the window across kilometres of nothing but green, with a front-seat view of a lush, mountainous landscape? ‘Haus am Stürcherwald’ (which translates as House in Stürcher Forest) provides exactly this experience for a client in Austria’s western-most state of Vorarlberg, a mere 16 km from the Swiss border. Local firm Bernado Bader Architekten counteracted the awkward steepness of the land with a concrete fundament – essentially, a functional plinth – which made it possible to build the timber structure safely on the small plot.



    There are no sly tricks or over-embellishments with this forest house. Simply, it is a building that fulfils a function. The project follows the archetypal ‘house shape’ which is conventionally implemented in the area. The lack of windows in the upper level is explained by the double-height ceilings which span the majority of the interior, with the second floor being used only for private areas like bedrooms. ‘The shape of the house as a compact, elongated volume is traditionally used for buildings in Vorarlberg,’ Bernardo Bader comments. ‘It creates a clear-cut volume in which all functions are accommodated. The typography and the required spatial programme define the overall shape.’



    The façade is clad with larch timber slats, roughly sawn in different widths to add character to the other flat elevation. All six faces of the interior feature the same material but in a planed and sanded form, which evokes a calm atmosphere with smoothness and finesse. ‘The project’s consistent use of wood as a building material should be understood as a vote for the continuation of the local building tradition,’ Bader concludes. This signature style is used across a range of the firm’s residential buildings, almost all of which are contextualized by the typical gable-roofed extruded volume and the timber cladding inside and out – and a picturesque landscape to be adored.



    bernardobader.com

    Save

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    House Ship by ANA Architecten. Photo Luuk Kramer
     

    ANA Architecten convinces a boat to become a house

    Offices by Brenac & Gonzalez. Photos Sergio Grazia / Stefan Tuchila
     

    Brenac & Gonzalez et Associés personifies three urban objects with a strong identity

    Administration Building by Conm + Kallesø. Photos Jacob Hoffmann
     

    CONM + Kallesø's elongated form tilts to accentuate the verticality of nature
     

    Mark A-to-Z: T is for Timber

    Two Skins House by Veronica Arcos. Photo Cristobal Palma
     

    Sharp edges define the geometric house by Veronica Arcos

    House in Ohue by Daisuke Hanamoto. Photo Kenji Masunaga
     

    Daisaku Hanamoto’s house mingles with its surroundings

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers