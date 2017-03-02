Delordinaire plays with the archetype of a home to create interesting relationships

QUEBEC CITY – Like its name would suggest, the High House stands white and tall against the snowy backdrop of the Canadian mountains. Paris-based firm Delordinaire, established by a trio of architects (Adrian Hunfalvay, Erwan Lêveque and Jean Philippe Parent) as recently as 2015, was commissioned to create a home that fulfilled the client’s wish to be able ‘enjoy the beautiful scenery in a unique way’. The result is an elevated – and elegant – residence that provides a platform for taking in the views.

Stilts enable the architectural form to be built on land that might otherwise be considered unstable, such as in this steep or uneven terrain, while also improving ventilation. Though, Delordinaire had an alternative reason for the raised design: ‘We wanted to make spaces that provide atypical relationships with the natural environment,’ reveals co-founding partner Adrian Hunfalvay. ‘The main living room has an open, floating feeling and a height above the surrounding tree line, giving it an uninterrupted view of the mountains.



