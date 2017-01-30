Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

Felipe Alarcón looks to the sky for a renovation that keeps memories intact

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Pablo Casals Aguirre
Tags Architecture, Chile, Daylighting, Felipe Alarcón, Renovation, Residential, Roof

Share this article:

    LINARES – It is a prerequisite for an architect to consider aesthetics and structural integrity. Less often considered, perhaps, is phenomenology and tapping into the attachment of place. From his central Chile studio, architect Felipe Alarcón pondered this point for a residential commission in his home town.

    ‘The client asked me to extend their house to a second level,’ Alarcón begins. ‘A few years ago, the family suffered the death of a child in an accident. They requested that the room was kept the same and I came to the conclusion that to maintain this state of things would be detrimental to the possibility of advancing their mourning, so I proposed that the extension of Casa Lautaro should give a new air to the house and that there is another way of ‘remembering’; something less concrete than keeping the room as it was. With this came the idea of incorporating an element into the house that is always present but often overlooked: the sky.’



    It is certainly clear from the exterior that a dramatic change has taken place. Every single roof tile from the original structure is reused as the masonry in the new wall that stands self-supported in front of the house. The new, tilted roof resembles a large slab that has been dropped at an angle on top of a house that it didn’t quite fit. It is angled enough that it is obvious but not so much that it looks entirely out of place.



    In fact, it seems surprisingly reasonable. A truss is used to connect both sides of the structure. However, this component is flipped upside-down to increase the entry of indirect light from the south window, which runs the full length of the building. The inverted shape controls the physical attributes of the interior space. While the public area is rather flat, the mezzanine level opens up towards the light of the sky.



    With this project, the architect has embraced the untouchable – the non-visual – and accessed a deeper emotional sense within the user by prioritising the ‘sense of place’. ‘This renovation meant more than just changing the appearance of the house. It represents the possibility of having a more bearable daily life,’  he concludes. ‘In this way, the reform explores the user’s connection with the built environment; the meaningful link between materials and the attachment to memories.’

    Plan – Level 0 / Level 1

    Cross Section

    felipealarcon.cl

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    House in Muraz by Savioz Fabrizzi. Photo thomas jantscher
     

    Savioz Fabrizzi transforms a Swiss barn into a semi-detached house

    Two Skins House by Veronica Arcos. Photo Cristobal Palma
     

    Sharp edges define the geometric house by Veronica Arcos

    Mill 24 by Caramel Architects. Photos Hertha Hurnaus
     

    Caramel Architects squeezes a complete living experience into a roof space

    CUTR Hospital by 2b architectes. Photos Matthieu Gafsou
     

    A metallic-clad roof structure by 2b architectes is inconspicuous amongst the vegetation

    Social Housing by Metek. Photo Didier Boy De la Tour, Irina Productions, and Metek
     

    The city of light just got brighter with Metek’s social housing project

    Bayford Mews by pH+. Photo Agnese Sanvito
     

    Brick-clad Bayford Mews by pH+ weaves itself into the urban fabric

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers