Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

Float around inside Studio Fuksas' the Cloud

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Guglielmo Mattioli for Metropolis Magazine
Tags Amorphous, Concert Hall, Culture, Glazing, Italy, Mark 66, Mark Magazine, Public, Rome, Steel, Studio Fuksas, Video

Share this article:

    ROME – The Rome Convention Centre and hotel by Studio Fuksas, which opened to the public at the end of October 2016, now invites you to a 360-degrees experience of the interior. After 18 years of interruptions and escalating costs, the long-awaited design is already controversially famous for the amorphous form of ‘the Cloud’ – the seemingly floating, central white structure – which holds an 1800-seat auditorium within its steel shell. Its weight is supported by only three columns – a feat of engineering of which the architect is immensely proud. The sculptural form is caged in a clear, glazed envelope which shows off the 20,000 tonnes of steel used for the building’s skeletal structure.

    Thanks to the wondrous age of modern technology, we can bring you 360-degree footage of the technically sophisticated venture which Fuksas describes as ‘underlining the juxtaposition between a free spatial articulation and a geometrically refined shape’.


    Footage courtesy of Guglielmo Mattioli for Metropolis Magazine


    You can read a full critique of Rome’s new convention centre in Mark magazine issue #66.

    fuksas.com
    Location Viale Asia, Rome, Italy

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    Elbphilharmonie by Herzog & de Meuron Architekten
     

    Drones take you inside Herzog and de Meuron's long-awaited concert hall

    Media Library [Third-Place] by Dominique Coulon et Associés. Photos Eugeni Pons
     

    A collection of bubbles gives Dominique Coulon & Associés free movement
     

    Join us for an inspirational architecture and design tour to Copenhagen

    Alliance-1892 Brandy Distillery Museum & Warehouse by Totement/Paper. Photos Gleb Leonov
     

    Totement/Paper communicates a partnership of dancing forms

    OAMTC Headquarters by & Traupmann Architektur. Photos Roland Halbe
     

    Pichler & Traupmann's glass ring is a sculptural icon amongst the ordinary

    Media Library by Jean-Pierre Lott. Photos Aldo Amoretti
     

    Jean-Pierre Lott nurtures a diverse clientele with a contemporary library

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers