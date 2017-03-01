Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

HOK's high-rise tower stands out eccentrically against the urban landscape

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Tim Griffith
Tags Abu Dhabi, Architecture, Glazing, Headquarters, High-rise, HOK, Modern, Office, United Arab Emirates

Share this article:

    ABU DHABI – Global firm HOK states that the design for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) tower in the United Arab Emirates capital is motivated by the attitude ‘less is more’ – a motto made well-known by 20th century architect Mies van der Rohe. Although not the originator of the aphorism, he famously adopted the principle to describe the importance of simplicity in modern architecture.

    The resemblance is fairly obvious. Many of the city’s modern buildings are twisted and amorphic in form but not this one. The sleek form and rigid strictness of the high-rise glass tower, extruded vertically from the parallelogram footprint, seem minimal enough. ‘The building’s shape responds to the path of the sun,’ explains the architect. ‘The elevation nearest the Arabian Gulf faces true north, minimizing heat gain and providing unobstructed views of the water through clear glass panels. The south side is sheathed in a double wall of insulated, fritted glass, with horizontal sun shades that mitigate direct sunlight.’ The two remaining elevations, where the sun is the most intense as it rises and sets in the east and west, are protected by the Bethel White granite piers which house service lifts, fire stairs and mechanical rooms.



    When it comes to height, however, perhaps ‘more is more’, with the tower’s soaring 75 storeys noticeably taller than any of the other buildings in the near vicinity. HOK is certainly a studio that knows its tall buildings, with countless examples throughout the firm’s portfolio, some of which are described as ‘iconic, while others fit comfortably into their context.’ The ADNOC tower stands out eccentrically against the traditional urban landscape.

    hok.com
    Location Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    Save

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    OAMTC Headquarters by & Traupmann Architektur. Photos Roland Halbe
     

    Pichler & Traupmann's glass ring is a sculptural icon amongst the ordinary

    The EY Centre by FJMT Studio. Photos Brett Boardman (unless otherwise stated)
     

    A kinetic timber tower by FJMT responds to the elements

    56 Leonard Street by Herzog & de Meuron. Photos Alexander Severin Architectural
     

    The raw interior of Herzog & de Meuron's jenga building has been revealed

    New'R by Hamonic+Masson & Associés. Photos Takuji Shimmura
     

    Hamonic+Masson stratifies a metaphor for the city

    Beirut Towers by Herzog & de Meuron. Photos Iwan Baan
     

    Herzog & de Meuron builds a tower of vertically layered luxury apartments

    Unilever Headquarters Jakarta by Aedas. Photos Owen Raggett
     

    Horizontal is the new vertical in Aedas’ recently opened office complex

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers