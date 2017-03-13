Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

MVRDV sculpts a back-to-front villa around an olive tree

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Ossip van Duivenbode
Tags Courtyard, Curved, Daylighting, Glazing, House, MVRDV, Netherlands, Rotterdam, Self-sufficient

Share this article:

    SCHIEDAM – A child’s first drawing of a house is bound to include an array of front-facing windows. Dutch homes even have a reputation of transparency, with large, curtain-less glazing encouraging a more open way of living. At Casa Kwantes, however, the client specifically asked for two opposing ideals: on the one hand requesting seclusion and privacy and, in contrast, wanting to maximize daylight and open living spaces. Local firm MVRDV obliged with a two-faced concept that turns the approach of a typical house back-to-front.



    To a nosey neighbour, the narrow bricks of the bare north wall offer little insight that the building is even a home. The single side opening, with its solitary curved form, creates functional intrigue and subtly breaks up the otherwise bare façade. At the reverse of the property, however, the life and soul of the building becomes apparent.



    Fully opened up to the south, full-height glazing wraps around this entire side of the house as it undulates around the form of a central olive tree – a feature that draws on the part-Greek heritage of the client – to provide a means of orientation. ‘The tree was a request by the owners to create a courtyard,’ explains studio co-founder Jacob van Rijs. ‘The olive tree works particularly well because of its height. It becomes the central viewing focus from all parts of the house and it is a beautiful sight, particularly with the changes in light at different times of the day, as it creates reflections on the glass façade.’





    Although the building’s orientation is a direct response to the client’s desires, two immediate concerns come hand-in-hand with the words ‘south-facing glazing’: heat loss and solar gain. However, the architect is confident that sufficient provisions are in place to counteract the environmental conflict and to even make the residence a self-supporting haven for its inhabitants. ‘The living spaces absorb the most sunlight and, in warmer months, they have sun shading due to the slight cantilever of the floor above,’ van Rijs assures. ‘The villa also has solar panels installed on the roof in order to compensate for the energy loss from the expansive glazing. We discreetly installed a ground heat exchange system so that energy gained due to the cooling of spaces is stored in the soil to be used for heating in the winter. These are all being tested over the first year of occupancy with the intention that the villa will become entirely self-sufficient in the future.’



    Plan – Level 0

    Cross Sections

    Long Section

    mvrdv.nl

    Save

    Save

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    Matryoshka House by Shift. Photos Noortje Knulst
     

    Shift's Matryoshka House questions the relationship between living spaces

    Town Hall by cepezed. Photo Lucas van der Wee & Gert-Jan Vlekke
     

    The Town Hall by Cepezed is a greenhouse for all

    INET School by AZC and MSA. Photo Sergio Grazia
     

    INET School by AZC and Michel Spitz shows off its smooth curves

    Patzcuaro courthouse by Taller de Arquitectura Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo. Photo Onnis Luque & Rafael Gamo
     

    A new complex by TALLER Mauricio Rocha + Gabriela Carrillo brings order in the court

    House Ship by ANA Architecten. Photo Luuk Kramer
     

    ANA Architecten convinces a boat to become a house

    Stratum House by stpmj. Photo Song Yousub
     

    A concrete medley by stpmj is cast as a residential façade

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers