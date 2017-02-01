Out Now: Mark #66 – Feb/Mar 2017

With a focus on music venues, Mark #66 is honoured to finally bring you the completed Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg. After an agonizing ten years of tears, sweat and delays, it is here in all of its shiny glory. Starchitects Jacques Herzog and Pierre De Meuron unveil their masterpiece which has notoriously divided the opinions of critics. The glass crown of 1100 individual glass panes extrudes from the footprint on an old warehouse building – you certainly wouldn’t want to be the window cleaner responsible for this one.



Massimiliano Fuksas doesn’t care about the critics, though. Studio Fuksas has completed the Convention Centre in Rome (another project plagued by interruptions and escalating costs). Central to the project – and the star of this issue’s cover – is ‘the Cloud’, with its exposed steel construction playing on the juxtaposition between the strength of the structure and the lightness of the namesake that inspired its form.









It’s not always so obvious when a project takes a long time, however, as Mark discovers from talking to Masahiro Harada of Mount Fuji Architects Studio. ‘Parents are the most difficult kind of clients an architect can have,’ he remarks, after eleven years of working on a residential project that eventually managed to accommodate the tastes of both of his parents.









In other news: Toyo Ito tells us why the realization of the National Taichung Theatre – a design inspired by a sponge and a jellyfish – is something of a miracle; the story of revived ruin in the Scottish countryside highlights architecture’s ‘capability to lift people’; and Space Group proves that quality is not always better than quantity.









Cross Section

Next Architects; 5+1AA; Nathan Crowley/Zach Grobler; Space Group; Studio Gang; Infographic; AL_A; Buchner Bründler; Cláudio Vilarinho



Perspective: Music Venues

• Toyo Ito’s National Taichung Theatre in Taiwan is a stunning building, with rough spots.

• In spite of setbacks, Jacques Herzog and Pierre De Meuron were finally able to open their Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg.

• The National Music Centre by Allied Works is a catalyst for a blighted Calgary.



Long Section

• Coop Himmeb(l)au creates an impressive showcase in the Chinese city of Shenzen

• Stuio Fuksas’s Convention Centre in Rome features a free-shaped auditorium, floating in a glass box

• When they design buildings, Masahiro and Mao Harada of Mount Fuji Architects have trees in mind

• The Longquan International Bamboo Architecture Biennale in Baoxi, China, is both an architecture exhibition and the creation of a community

• Lily Jencks teamed up with Nathanael Dorent to build her own retreat in a corner of the family-owned country estate in Scotland

• Smart Design Studio turned a house for an art lover in Sydney into a work of art in itself

• Search transforms a former farmhouse into a home for a family two owls and a few goats

• Robert Meyer talks about publishing, processes and the importance of being pragmatic

































