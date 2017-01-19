Out Now: Mark #70
Out Now: Mark #70

Woods Bagot uses a metallic façade to reference the historically industrial neighbourhood

       Text Lauren Teague       Photos Trevor Mein
Tags Architecture, Australia, Façade, Industrial, Residential, Woods Bagot

Share this article:

    MELBOURNE – Over the past decade, the district north of the main city has turned on its head, making way for trendy lifestyles and modern design. In recent years, the traditional Victorian terraces have undergone major renovation and, by 2011 (the date of the most recent census), nearly 60 per cent of private dwellings were flats and apartments. Woods Bagot contributes to the shift in living style with the firm’s design for the Assembly Apartments – a complex of 138 individual units – which matches the needs of the young professional market where nearly half its residents are aged between 20 and 34.



    ‘The starting point for the project came from the many saw-tooth roofed factory buildings in the district,’ explains the architect. True enough, there are ample buildings still standing that nod to the area’s industrial history and the selection of metals and zinc for the exterior cladding brings a ‘contemporary edge’ to the warehouse-inspired aesthetic.



    The complex is split into four distinguishable blocks which centre around an open courtyard like a miniature neighbourhood surrounded by the city. Passageways between the volumes provide access, maximize the views and increase the amount of sunlight penetrating the interior.



    ‘Dividing the built mass into four smaller volumes enabled the team to create a more human-scale environment focused on community,’ the firm considers. ‘The design encourages intimacy and privacy, as well as good cross-ventilation and abundant natural light – elements often ignored in multi-residential developments.’

    Plan

    Elevation – North East

    Elevation – West

    woodsbagot.com
    Location 366-392 Queensbury Street, North Melbourne, Australia

    Save

    Out Now: Mark #70
    Out Now: Mark #70

    You may also like

    The undulating roof echoes the contours of the surrounding mountains.
     

    Casey Brown's equestrian retreat brings an industrial edge to the Snowy Mountains

    Mark A-to-Z: G is for Gold
     

    Mark A-to-Z: G is for Gold

    The architects have given the site’s industrial textures an unapologetically modern form.
     

    Gebr. De Nobel by Ector Hoogstad Architecten

    The new building houses the plant’s administrative offices.
     

    Building On the Water by Álvaro Siza & Carlos Castanheira

    Villa X by Barcode Architects. Photo by Christian van der Kooy
     

    Villa X by Barcode Architects marks the spot

    The building comprises two contemporary wings placed on each side of the water tower.
     

    Mons Memorial captures the essence of war

    Liked this article?
    We've got more for you

    Sign up to our newsletter for regular updates.

    Subscribe

    Store

    6-month Print

    6-month Print

    Subscribe and make your Mark today, receive 3 issues packed with the world's best architecture and save on the listed retail price.
    1-year Print + Book

    1-year Print + Book

    Subscribe and receive 6 issues packed with the world's best architecture and a book and save on the listed retail price.
    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Mark #69 Aug/Sep 2017

    Issue #69 travels to Beirut to check out some of the latest projects to be completed in the Lebanese capital.
    Knowledge Matters

    Knowledge Matters

    A book that explores the changing role of the architect and explains the development of UNStudio’s in-house Knowledge Platforms.
    View all products
    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers

    Mark logo

    © 2017 Frame Publishers